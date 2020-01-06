Golden Globes: Meryl Streep helps Helen Mirren fix her dress

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 16:18:49 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Meryl Streep's sweet gesture of helping fellow actress Helen Mirren fix her dress at the 77th Golden Globe Awards is winning over the Internet.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media in which Streep can be seen bending down to hold together a portion of Mirren's burgundy gown, reports independent.co.uk.

Streep's gesture left netizens in awe of her bond with Mirren.

One user tweeted: "Best friends goals forever."

Another one commented: "MERYL STREEP HELPING HELEN MIRREN WITH HER DRESS? QUEENS SUPPORT QUEENS. #GoldenGlobes."

Streep attended the gala wearing a crimson skirt.

--IANS

sim/vnc

