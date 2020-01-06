Golden Globes: Olivia Colman has a boozy outing

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 16:13:14 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Olivia Colman says she was convinced that she would not win a Golden Globe, and thats why she allowed herself to get a little tipsy.

The actress made the confession when she got on the stage to accept Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role of Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown". She was competing with Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve"), Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies") and Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show") for the honour.

"I had money on this not happening, I feel like I'm living someone else's life and I definitely think I've won someone else's award. Thank you so much. I've had the loveliest time doing this and to all my fellow nominees who are just marvellous," she said.

"I don't know what to say, I've already got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn't going to happen. Thank you ... It completely sums it up," she added.

At the Golden Globes award ceremony, Colman took a moment to celebrate "Fleabag" and its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's wins for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

"'Fleabag', yay. Everyone here, honestly, sitting there and watching everyone is so exciting. Thank you for having us, thank you for having me, I've had such a lovely time," she said.

