Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Dressed in a pink off-shoulder ensemble, Priyanka looked no less than any diva and it was her diamond neckpiece which grabbed the maximum attention.

On the other hand, Nick look dapper in a black suit.

Sharing their pictures from the gala on Instagram, Priyanka wrote : "Golden Globes 2020."

In one of the images, the star couple can be seen walking hand in hand.

--IANS

sim/vnc