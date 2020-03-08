Goldie Behl: OTT is an amazing space

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Goldie Behl is all set to come up with the second season of "REJCTX", and he is truly loving the digital space.

"The motivation behind making season two was the amazing response that 'Rejctx' season one received.

"OTT has been an amazing space with a lot of competition and in that, if your show stands out, it means it is resonating with the audience. I am glad to bring the next season for the series and all I can say is that it will only leave the audience intrigued," Goldie said.

The thriller show is currently being shot in Thailand. It features actors Esha Gupta, Sumit Vyas and Kubbra Sait. It will stream on Zee5.

