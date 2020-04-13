Goldie Hawn says a lot of Hollywood used to be sleazy

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Actress Goldie Hawn has said that Hollywood used to be "sleazy" when she found fame but things are changing for the better courtesy the #MeToo movement.

"Back then we had to make our way around the patriarchal society, how men, the culture and the world, looked at women. A lot of it could be sleazy. I went through that. A lot of it could be: 'You're powerful now; who do you think you are?' Some of it is stopping women from doing the things they want to do, and in relationships, making women feel bad about themselves," Hawn told The Guardian newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The "Wildcats" actress took everyone by surprise in her fifties by taking a 15-year hault from filming, making her comeback opposite actress-comedienne Amy Schumer in "Snatched" in 2017 and she said she was simply ready to move on.

"I wasn't going to wait for a phone to ring. And I certainly wasn't going to continue to produce, because I produced for like 25 years and I didn't want to do that any more. I'd done it, I did it, it was done. Great, but now it's time to move on."

Hawn has decided to focus on learning more about the human condition, which eventually led to her founding Mind Up, an evidence-based social-emotional learning curriculum for children from age four to 13 years.

