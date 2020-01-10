  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gomez's 'RARE' a look into her journey of 'healing, growth'

Gomez's 'RARE' a look into her journey of 'healing, growth'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 19:52:37 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber, has dropped her highly anticipated new album "RARE".

Gomez tweeted on Friday: "HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe. Thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it's yours. Hope you like it."

The album has 13 tracks."

"'RARE' represents a look into my journey of healing and growth' It's by far the work I am most proud of to date," said Gomez.

The album features songs including "Lose you to love me", which many of her fans thought was inspired by her relationship with Bieber, who is now married to Hailey.

While most of her fans loved the album, hailing it as "album of the year", there were others who felt that it is about Bieber.

"I think you are in love with Justin and it's hurting you're career," one wrote.

"Lose you to love me" is Gomez's 29th song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gomez has had a total of eight Top 10 Hits on the Hot 100 and previously reached No.5 with "Same old love" and "Good for you".

--IANS

nn/bg

NewsMarvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

NewsHow Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

How Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

NewsSanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

Sanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

NewsKajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

Kajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang

Song Lyrics of Chal Ghar Chalen from Malang

NewsMarvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

NewsHow Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

How Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?