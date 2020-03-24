Sanjay Dutt is known to have an ardent fan following which expands pan India and even further. The actor has appeared in numerous films playing numerous roles. He has time and again proven his versatility with the number of characters he has aced in his movies.



However, the actor is substantially admired for over and over again playing the role of a cop in a lot of his movies. He has played a role of every kind of cop possible. We saw him in Dhamaal playing a role of a comical cop. In Mission Kashmir, the actor played a role of a father and gritty cop. In this year we will be seeing Sanjay Dutt playing an IAS officer in "Bhuj: Pride of India" and the wait will be worth the chase.



The actor has been awe-striking in all phases of his career. He has aged gracefully giving us even more amazing characters on-screen as he progresses in the industry. Sanjay Dutt has given to us an extensive variety of impactful characters on screen.



Other than Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sanjay Dutt has an extremely hectic year set for him with a stellar line up of four other big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down in the works.



Other than his current projects, the actor will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor who has proven his tenacity with acting is looking forward to a tremendously busy and completely conquering 2020.