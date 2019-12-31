GOOD NEWWZ! Akshay- Salman end the year on a DABANGG note!

While the year 2019 has been one of the best ever for the film industry, the conclusion too has been great!

Coming to the details, the last biggie of the year, Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer GOOD NEWWZ, which saw an 18 crore opening day, saw increasing collections (as predicted), ending the opening weekend netting a good 65 crore (given the genre). The film will soon enter the 100 crore club and is sure to end up as at least a hit if not more.

Meanwhile, the second last big-ticket bonanza of the year, Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3, got badly hit on the opening day due to non-cinematic reasons but somehow managed 115 crore during the opening week (125 crore including the dubbed versions). The film lost around 10-12 crore but still, it is an under-performance for brand DABANGG and Salman’s box-office clout. Having said that, the film has crossed the 125 crore mark (138 crore for all versions), at the end of the second weekend and should touch the 150 crore (all versions) in the end count and end up as an average plus.

Well, our last box-office column of 2019 should cheer the industry as we have bought 'good news' in a 'Dabangg' manner