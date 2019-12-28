  1. Home
S Abid By S Abid | 28 Dec 2019 13:30:48 IST

The last big-ticket bonanza of the year,  Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer GOOD NEWWZ, embarked on a good to fair start, with the multiplexes scoring big (at A centres) while the single screens being fair, as expected.

The film saw a 20-25 percent start with a noticeable pick up during the latter shows, especially in Delhi-NCR. The first day appears to be in the 18-19 crore mark.

While the opening day numbers may appear a tad low for an Akshay Kumar starrer but what must be kept in mind is the genre as it is no HOUSEFULL, and the film is sure to come into its own as the weekend progresses and end up as another triumph for the Khiladi!

Meanwhile, after a decent 75 crore plus weekend (80-81 crore including dubbed versions), Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3 held on quite well during the weekdays netting in excess of 115 crore (124-125 crore for all versions) during the opening week from India.

What must be kept in mind is that the film lost around 10-12 crore due to the prevailing uncertainties during the opening weekend. Having said that the real test for DABANGG 3 begins now and the second-week run will determine whether the film will end up as an average or more!

