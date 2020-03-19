'GoT' star Indra Varma confirms she has COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 14:18:10 IST

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) "Game of Thrones" star Indira Varma appears to have confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress joined the series in season four and played Ellaria Sand from 2014-2017. At the moment she's starring in the stage production of "The Seagull" alongside fellow "Game of Thrones" alumni Emilia Clarke at the Playhouse Theatre in London, reports metro.co.uk.

On Wednesday, she shared photos from the production, in which she's cosying up to her co-stars, as it was confirmed the play had been suspended.

In the caption she mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and said she was "sick in bed with it", while urging others to help one another out during the crisis.

"So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," she wrote.

"We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the government) to support us when we do."

Indira continued: "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to share their well wishes, and for a speedy recovery.

Varma's post comes just two days after fellow GOT star Kristofer Hivju revealed he tested positive for coronavirus, as the COVID-19 condition continued to spread around the world.

--IANS

dc/dpb

