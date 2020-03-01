Govind Namdev joins the cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 14:35:17 IST

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Veteran Actor Govind Namdev, who is known for his villainous streak in movies like "OMG - Oh My God!" and "Bandit Queen", has joined the cast of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

"I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is the finest actress and Kartik is a heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent times and I really admire their work and talent," Govind said.

"So it feels great to work with such a star cast. They really give a lot of respect to me. Anees Bazmee (director) is exceptionally phenomenal. Altogether, it's amazing," he added.

The second schedule of the film will start in Lucknow by the first week of March.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya's performance in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

Govind recently shot with superstar Salman Khan for "Radhe".

--IANS

dc/bc

