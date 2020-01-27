Cardi B flaunts her revealing dress with husband Offset

  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Jan 2020 11:10:53 IST

Cardi B has always been in the news for her awesome fashion style.  Cardi B made heads turn towards her by making a stylish appearance.

Cardi B and her husband Offset arrived at pre- Grammy party on Saturday ,January 26. Offset and Cardi B gave major couple goals at the party.

Also Read: Senator Bernie Sanders supports Cardi B's proposal to enter politics

Cardi B shared a photo and captioned, “Babe my titties keep poppin out”. In the photo, Offset is seen holding Cardi B’s chest area as he is seen covering it with his hands.

She is seen wearing  sparkly pink dress that hugged her curves to complete perfection. It stole focus on her revealing dress. Her rapper husband Offset, wore forest green suit over a black top and black shoes standing next to his ladylove.

Cardi & Offset looked blissfully in love with one another on the major red carpet as they struck a variety of poses while holding each other tightly.

Check out the Cardi and Offset’s photos below:

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B is seen wearing MUGLER outfit. She looks gorgeous in this cream transparent gown with matching cape.

Cardi B and Offset flaunting their PDA.

