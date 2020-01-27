GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List
Album of the year
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Record of the year
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
Song of the year
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
Best new artist
Billie Eilish
Best rap album
“IGOR,” Tyler, the Creator
Best rap performance
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best rap song
“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap/sung performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best R&B album
“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
Best R&B song
“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best R&B performance
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best urban contemporary album
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
Best pop vocal album
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Best pop solo performance
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best pop duo/group performance
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Best rock album
“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
Best rock song
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best rock performance
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best alternative music album
“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Best country album
“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker
Best country song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Best dance/electronic album
“No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
Best comedy album
“Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chapelle
Best music video
“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Best contemporary instrumental album
“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best metal performance
“7empest,” Tool
Best traditional R&B performance
“Jerome,” Lizzo
Best new age album
“Wings,” Peter Kater
Best jazz vocal album
“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best improvised jazz solo
“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker
Best jazz instrumental album
“Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album
“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin jazz album
“Antidote,” Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band
Best gospel performance/song
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
“God Only Knows,” For King & Country & Dolly Parton
Best gospel album
“Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album
“Burn The Ships,” For King & Country
Best roots gospel album
“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin pop album
“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía
Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)
“De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos
Best tropical Latin album
(tie) “Opus,” Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola
Best American roots performance
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
Best American roots song
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
Best Americana album
“Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’
Best bluegrass album
“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
“Tall, Dark & Handsome,” Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best contemporary blues album
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
“Good Time,” Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
“Rapture,” Koffee
Best world music album
“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo
Best children’s album
“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)
“Becoming,” Michelle Obama
Best musical theater album
“Hadestown,” original Broadway cast recording
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“Chernobyl,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best song written for visual media
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version),” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best instrumental composition
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Moon River,” Jacob Collier
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
Best recording package
“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best boxed or special limited-edition package
“Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary,” various artists
Best album notes
“Stay ’68: A Memphis Story,” Steve Greenberg
Best historical album
“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection,” Pete Seeger
Best engineered album, nonclassical
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Producer of the year, nonclassical
Finneas
Best remixed recording
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Madonna
Best immersive audio album
“LUX,”Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best engineered album, classical
“Riley: Sun Rings,” Kronos Quartet
Producer of the year, classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best orchestral performance
“Norman: Sustain,” Los Angeles Philharmonic
Best opera recording
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus
Best choral performance
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir
Best classical instrumental solo
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet
Best classical solo vocal album
“Songplay,” Joyce DiDonato
Best classical compendium
”The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko
Best contemporary classical composition
“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Best music film
“Homecoming,” Beyoncé