Grammy win like a 'backhanded compliment' for Tyler, the Creator

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Rapper Tyler, the Creator had mixed feelings about winning his first Grammy.

His "IGOR" got award for Best Rap Album on Sunday here.

"I'm half and half on it," he said, immediately after accepting the award, reports rollingstone.com.

"On one side, I'm very grateful that what I made could be acknowledged in a world like this, but also, it s**ks that whenever we -- and I mean guys that look like me -- do anything that's genre-bending or that's anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category, which is -- I don't like that 'urban' word. That's just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me."

"When I hear that, I think 'why can't we just be in pop?' Half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment," Tyler said.

"Like, oh, my little cousin wants to play the game, let's give him the unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it. That's what it felt like a bit."

Another half of him is very grateful that the "art that I made can be acknowledged on a level like this, when I don't do the radio stuff," he went on.

"I'm not playing to Target, I'm in a whole different world than what a lot of people here listen to," he said.

He beat artistes like Meek Mill and 21 Savage in the category.

