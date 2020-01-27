Grammys 2020: Usher, FKA Twigs team up for Prince tribute

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Singer Usher hit the Grammys stage on Sunday night to perform a medley of classics of the late singer Prince to pay tribute to the iconic artist. Usher was well assisted by singer FKA Twigs, who showed off her dancing skills on stage.

Usher, wearing a blue-green suit, opened the performance with "Little red corvette".

As the band moved on to "When doves cry", FKA Twigs took the stage, performing an elegant pole dance, reports billboard.com.

As Usher began flaunting his moves during a run-through of "Kiss", FKA moved over to him to dance on and around him, sporting a white, feathery boa.

This was ahead of "Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" concert scheduled for Tuesday.

