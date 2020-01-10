'Grease', '77 Sunset Strip' star Edd Byrnes passes away

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 12:32:23 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) Actor Edd Byrnes, who has featured in movies like "Grease" and "77 Sunset Strip", is no more. He was 87.

He died of natural causes on Wednesday at his home in California, a press release, shared by his son, Logan Byrnes, said, reports foxnews.com.

The statement read: "His is the story of an ambitious young kid who, in his 20s drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business."

"He soon landed a starring role on the wildly popular TV series '77 Sunset Strip' as the cool-talking 'Kookie.' He went on to star in dozens of motion pictures and television series popular around the world, including playing the suave and debonaire Vince Fontaine in 'Grease'," the statement concluded.

Byrnes's career includes a handful of movie and television credits such as: "The Secret Invasion", "Stardust", "Yellowstone Kelly", "Troop Beverly Hills", "Charlies Angels", "The Love Boat", "Fantasy Island", "Maverick", "Cheyenne", "Surfside 6", "Murder She Wrote" and "Married With Children."

