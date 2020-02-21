  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 22:51:59 IST

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

"A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!" tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: "Great!"

The retweet has been liked 12.5k times at the time of publishing the story.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and debutant Jitendra Kumar in a smalltown setup, and also features the "Badhai Ho" pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsHrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

NewsHere's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects

Here's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects

NewsRadhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

Radhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

NewsShaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now

Shaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now

NewsKajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

Kajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

News'Mentalhood' poster: Karisma Kapoor leads the pack on a new journey from motherhood to Mentalhood

'Mentalhood' poster: Karisma Kapoor leads the pack on a new journey from motherhood to Mentalhood

Movie ReviewSonic The Hedgehog Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsHrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's trendy Skirt Style outfits

Hina Khan's trendy Skirt Style outfits