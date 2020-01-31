  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Greta Gerwig always wanted to make 'Little Women'

Greta Gerwig always wanted to make 'Little Women'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 19:57:17 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Director Greta Gerwig says she wanted to make "Little Women" as soon she read the book.

" 'Little Women' has been part of who I am for as long as I can remember. I don't actually remember reading the book," said Gerwig.

"I think it was read to me because it seems there was never a time when I didn't know who Jo March was. She was always my girl, the person I wanted to be and the person I hoped I was. So, I always had an idea this character was one I might someday make something out of," she added.

Gerwig's "Little Women" retells Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 19th-century classic novel about four young women coming of age in the Civil War era of the US. It features Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton.

"Little Women" opens in India on February 7.

The movie will be released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsRicha Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

Richa Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

NewsHere's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

Here's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

NewsPenelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film

NewsJennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

NewsNicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

Nicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

News'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

Movie ReviewThe Gentlemen Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Gentlemen Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewGul Makai movie review: An unaccepted mockery

Gul Makai movie review: An unaccepted mockery

Movie ReviewBad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew