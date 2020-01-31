Greta Gerwig always wanted to make 'Little Women'

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Director Greta Gerwig says she wanted to make "Little Women" as soon she read the book.

" 'Little Women' has been part of who I am for as long as I can remember. I don't actually remember reading the book," said Gerwig.

"I think it was read to me because it seems there was never a time when I didn't know who Jo March was. She was always my girl, the person I wanted to be and the person I hoped I was. So, I always had an idea this character was one I might someday make something out of," she added.

Gerwig's "Little Women" retells Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 19th-century classic novel about four young women coming of age in the Civil War era of the US. It features Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton.

"Little Women" opens in India on February 7.

The movie will be released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

