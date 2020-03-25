  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 25 Mar 2020 10:02:10 IST

The day which marks the arrival of the traditional New Year of Maharashtrians - Gudi Padwa. The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri which is celebrated for nine days.On this day most of the women wear traditional outfits. Our actresses can carry off any look with grace and so we decided to bring out their traditional side to the fore.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla

Among the many sarees that are increasingly featured in cinema are the Nauvari sarees, which also happen to be quite popular even in formal occasions and celebrities donning them frequently. The Nauvari saree is unlike any other in terms of its simplicity and elegance. Even though it takes on a traditional approach, it is still graceful and beautiful.

If you don't know how to wear Maharashtrian attire, these favorite actresses can help you out. Check out your favorite actresses Maharashtrian look below:

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Vidya Balan, Kajol and Shamita Shetty.

Esha Deol and Rani Mukerji.

Sanya Malhotra, Tanisha Mukherji and Urmila Matondkar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Isha Koppikar and Asin

Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone

Amy Jackson, Shruti Hassan and Kajal Aggarwal

Rashami Desai, Shilpa Shinde and Jennifer Winget

Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Deepika Singh

Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani and Drashti Dhami.

Dipika Kakar, Rubina Dilaik and Natasa Stankovic.

Ishita Dutta, Sayantani Ghosh and Adaa Khan.

Nargis Fakhri and Shweta Tiwari.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Shrenu Parikh.

