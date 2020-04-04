Guess who Keanu Reeves credits for raising 'John Wick' bar

Los Angeles, April 4 (IANS) "John Wick" fame actor Keanu Reeves credits director Chad Stahelski for expanding the film franchises action into different environments.

"Chad Stahelski, the director of the films, wanted to expand John Wick's action into different environments and he wanted ninjas," Reeves said.

"It's John Wick so what, let's have a motorcycle fight with swords and pistols which is against ninjas. This one involved some technology I won't go into the details of it but it's pretty involved. So there was some real motorcycle riding and then the fight stuff was completely a whole different thing," added the actor, who essays the role of remorseful assassin John Wick.

The "John Wick" franchise has raised the bar for action films mainly due to its departure from the cliche action aesthetic.

The third chapter of the film franchise "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" released last year. It will air in India on April 12 on Star Movies. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the third movie as well. It also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

Talking about the movie, Stahelski said: "I think the biggest mistake they make in action in Hollywood today is that they go: 'Story, story, story. Cut! Ok, action sequence'. Director steps out, the stunt director comes in, stunt doubles come in, and the actors go home… In 'John Wick', we don't ever want to stop the story and we don't ever want to stop the action."

"John Wick 4" is right now in the pipeline. It is slated to release on May 21, 2021.

