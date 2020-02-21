Guilty Dialogues

Netflix has released the trailer for Guilty, the Karan Johar-produced drama that stars Kiara Advani (Kabir Singh) in the lead, alongside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir, and Dalip Tahil.

In the video, Kiara is seen introducing her college gang,Kiara is playing the role of a song writer in the film. The fun, carefree life of these college kids take a U-turn after a girl called Tanu Kumar accuses VJ (one of the band members) of rape.

We have a list of dialogues from the trailer of 'Guilty' below:

"They say find your tribe, love them hard."

"Hum jaane jaate hai apne friendships, attitude ke liye apne passion ke liye and we like to live it wild"

"Humko izzat se jeene ka utna hi haq hai jitna kisi bade baap ki aulaad ko"

"Neecha dikhate hai hume yeh upper class English medium wale."

"Badla lena chahti hai don’t you see it?"