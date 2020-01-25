Gujarati film 'Hellaro' to be screened in Delhi

BY SANJEEV KUMAR SINGH CHAUHAN

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) "Hellaro", which became the first Gujarati movie to break all records, will be screened at the capital's PVR Chanakya on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Nilesh Shukla, Joint Director (Information and Publicity), Government of Gujarat, said, "Hellaro is the first Gujarati feature film to bag the best feature film at the 66th National Awards. Thirteen actresses who have acted in the movie were also honoured with 'Special Jury' Award at the event."

"Hellaro also became the first Gujarati film to be conferred with both the Golden and Silver Lotus awards. Besides, International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury also selected the movie as the opening film at India's 50th International Film Festival held in Goa in November 2019. The director of the film, Abhishek Shah, was awarded the Special Mention Award (Special Mention Award) at IFFI", he said.

The movie was also screened at the International Film Festival held in Kerala in December 2019.

"'Hellaro' was also screened at the 19th River-to-River Florence Indian Film Festival held in Italy in December 2019," Shukla said.

Film director Abhishek Shah told IANS, "Hellaro is a straightforward story of a particular group of women. It is a sudden release of women from the shackles, atrocities and oppression of patriarchal society over the years."

