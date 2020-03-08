'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma is sucker for drama

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) After "Gully Boy", actor Vijay Varma is now being lauded for his comic role in the latest action-packed movie "Baaghi 3".

On receiving overwhelming responses for his performance, Vijay said: "My biggest takeaway from 'Baaghi 3' is the love and laughter the public is showering on me for my portrayal. I was nervous if I could pull a comical part but I'm glad people resonated with it."

Asked if he is interested in doing more action films, he shared: "I don't think I'll be seen in many action films.. I'm a sucker for drama and comedies."

Vijay will be next seen in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

