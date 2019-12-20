'Gully Boy' is most tweeted Hindi film of 2019

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 19:20:06 IST

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt "Gully Boy" has been named the top Hindi movie to rule Twitter in 2019.

According to #ThisHappened 2019 Twitter report, "Gully Boy" was the most tweeted about Hindi movie this year.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes), although many have noted stylistic and narrative likeness with the Hollywood biopic, "Straight Outta Comption".

In "Gully Boy", Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a superhit on release in February. It was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category this year, but failed to make the final list.

The musical romantic drama "Kabir Singh" was second in the list, followed by "Mission Mangal", "Kesari", "Housefull 4", "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Kalank", "Super 30", "The Tashkent Files" and "Article 15".

In an earlier released list of the "Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in Entertainment - Male", megastar Amitabh Bachchan was named the Shahenshah of Twitter world, followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Atlee.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who uses social media to connect with her fans, finished first in the "Top 10 Most Mentioned Handles in Entertainment - Female". Actress Anushka Sharma was in the second spot, followed with Lata Mangeshkar, Archana Kalpathi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rakul Preet Singh.

The most mentioned accounts were ranked by number of unique authors who discussed the celebrities on Twitter, from January 1 to November 15 this year.

--IANS

sug/vnc

