'Gully Boy' sweeps Critics' Choice Film Awards

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" was a favourite at Critics' Choice Film Awards this year.

In the Hindi category, Ranveer Singh picked up Best Actor (Male) for his role in the film that saw him showcasing his rapping skills. The Best Director award went to Zoya Akhtar for the "Gully Boy", which also the Best Film honour.

The Best Actor (Female) was given to Geetika Vidya Ohlyan for "Soni". Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki won the Best Writing award for "Article 15".

Critics' Choice Film Awards winners were announced on Saturday. The event that was supposed to be held on March 14 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The team of Critics Choice Film Awards then decided to announce the winners digitally.

There were awards for Best Film, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Director and Best Writing for releases in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati languages, too.

