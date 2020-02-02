Gulshan 'buzzing with excitement' to start filming with Sonakshi

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' actor Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Reema Kagtis series 'Fallen'. He says he is buzzing with excitement to start shooting with his "fabulous new colleagues" -- Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and Sonakshi Sinha.

The project has helped him to fulfil his "childhood fantasy of playing an on-screen cop".

"It's a crime thriller surrounding a bunch of cops from interior Rajasthan. I finally get to fulfil my childhood fantasy of playing an on-screen cop. We have been preparing for the filming process since nearly two months now with several table readings, rehearsals, workshops, discussions, make-up tests etc," Gulshan said.

"I am buzzing with excitement to start filming this with my fabulous new colleagues Vijay, Sohum and Sonakshi," he added.

Gulshan had started 2020 with the four-story horror anthology, "Ghost Stories".

