  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gulshan 'buzzing with excitement' to start filming with Sonakshi

Gulshan 'buzzing with excitement' to start filming with Sonakshi

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Feb 2020 15:38:54 IST

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' actor Gulshan Devaiah has joined the cast of Reema Kagtis series 'Fallen'. He says he is buzzing with excitement to start shooting with his "fabulous new colleagues" -- Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and Sonakshi Sinha.

The project has helped him to fulfil his "childhood fantasy of playing an on-screen cop".

"It's a crime thriller surrounding a bunch of cops from interior Rajasthan. I finally get to fulfil my childhood fantasy of playing an on-screen cop. We have been preparing for the filming process since nearly two months now with several table readings, rehearsals, workshops, discussions, make-up tests etc," Gulshan said.

"I am buzzing with excitement to start filming this with my fabulous new colleagues Vijay, Sohum and Sonakshi," he added.

Gulshan had started 2020 with the four-story horror anthology, "Ghost Stories".

--IANS

nn/

NewsSaif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

Saif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

NewsTune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

Tune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

News'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

NewsGuy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

NewsNaagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

NewsCristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

FeatureRazia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Song Lyrics of 'Teeno Loko ke Swami he Bholenath' from Devon ke Dev Mahadev (Maha Shivratri)

Fashion & LifestyleJanhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes