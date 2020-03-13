Gulshan Grover: Era of villains ended with me

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 17:00:07 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Grover, fondly known as the 'Bad Man of Bollywood', says the era of being the villain or making a Bollywood career out of screen villainy, ended with him.

Gulshan had made the role of a villain interesting in his films such as "Sadma" and "Ram Lakhan".

"Legends like Pranji and others made a huge contribution to movies as a villain. Hence, when I started playing a villain, I realised there must be some innovation. I never wanted to portray the same role again, that's why I used to improvise my characters. Although, today is a bit different as there is no specialised villain. The era of being the villain or making it a career ended with me. Nowadays, it's not enough to be a villain to be successful," he said.

Expressing his regrets towards a role that was not offered to him, he said: "I remember being approached for this Hollywood movie villain who had a bullet stuck in his neck and he said he could not feel pleasure or pain. I was fascinated by this villain who had no emotion for anything."

He opened up on a chat show on Tata Sky Classic Cinema.

