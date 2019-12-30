  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gulzar's indirect jibe at PM Modi, ruling government

Gulzar's indirect jibe at PM Modi, ruling government

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 16:06:06 IST

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Legendary writer-poet-filmmaker Gulzar has taken an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government, as well as the current political scenario in India.

"Doston (friends) -- I was going to address you as 'Mitron' but I stopped. I was afraid when my friend Yashwant (Vyas) arrived to meet me from Delhi. These days one is afraid of all Dilliwallahs. One never knows what new laws they may bring," said Gulzar, while interacting with the media during a literary award ceremony in Mumbai. He was chief guest at a function held to honour writers Gyanranjan and Bhalchandra Nemade at YB Chavan Centre in Nariman Point.

"Mitron" is the Prime Minister Modi's favourite way of addressing crowds. It translates to "friends". Yashwant Vyas is a senior journalist based in Delhi.

India is currently facing a massive social and political shutdown owing to the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Gulzar pointed out that a writer should always speak the truth. "Even today, even in these circumstances, if there is one voice that is pure, speaks clearly and speaks the truth, it is the writer's voice. It is like a flag," he asserted.

He also added that he is an amazing example of cosmopolitan culture. "I am an amazing cosmopolitan precedent for my country. I was born in Punjab, fell in love in Bengal, and was raised in Maharashtra," he said.

On the work front, Gulzar has penned the lyrics of Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone.

--IANS

iv/vnc

NewsHuma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

Huma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

NewsZac Efron updates concerned fans after Papua New Guinea illness

Zac Efron updates concerned fans after Papua New Guinea illness

NewsAayush Sharma shares adorable pictures of his daughter

Aayush Sharma shares adorable pictures of his daughter

NewsJessie J shares emotional post following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J shares emotional post following Channing Tatum split

NewsNicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's birthday

Nicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's birthday

NewsChanning Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

Channing Tatum steps out for the first time since split from Jessie J

FeatureInspirational Movies of 2019

Inspirational Movies of 2019

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's Eve In Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's Eve In Gokuldham Society

NewsHuma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'

Huma Qureshi makes Dave Bautista groove on 'Chammak challo'