Guns N' Roses honour late Kobe Bryant

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 17:57:03 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at Super Bowl Fest in Miami.

At the Fest, Axl Rose took a moment to remember Bryant, claiming he had a feeling of foreboding the night before the basketball star's helicopter crash in California on January 26. The accident killed the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his 13-year-old girl Gianna and seven other people, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The other night coming home from rehearsal... I was like, 'Is it just me, or is that really weird?' It was this fog bank, like a thunder cloud over the trees," he continued. "It was really white with a slight pink above the trees... It was really weird," Rose recalled prior to performing the classic cover.

He added: "The only word I had for that at the time (was) it looked formidable. By morning, apparently, it was much worse. That's where (Bryant's) helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the families and everyone impacted by this terrible event (sic)."

