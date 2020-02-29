GUNS OF BANARAS movie review is here. Directed by Sekhar Suri, the movie is a remake of 2007 super hit Tamil movie POLLADHAVAN (Ruthless Man) by Vetrimaran starring Dhanush.

GUNS OF BANARAS is a comeback attempt of Karann Nathh – son of Madhuri Dixit’s former secretary Rikku Rakesh Nath. GUNS OF BANARAS is released on 28 February 2020. Is the comeback and the remake worth?. Let’s find out in the movie review of GUNS OF BANARAS.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

What happens when you enter a circus without a joker?.

The story of GUNS OF BANARAS

Guddu Shukla (Karann Nathh) is passionate about motorbikes but he is a street smarter who does nothing and fools around with his friends. His father Guddu (late Vinod Khanna) constantly reminds him of his responsibility. While mom Zarina Wahab is routine. One day Guddu gets both– a job that offers him the privilege to roam in a motor bike. He already has a girl (Nathalia Kaur). One day the bike gets stolen. This brings him into a tussle with gangster (Abhimanyu Singh) and his brother.

GUNS OF BANARAS movie review

Sekhar Suri’s remake of the Tamil super hit POLLADHAVAN starring Dhanush brought the social inequality in limelight and was done with sheer conviction balancing the entertainment and social quotient nicely.

GUNS OF BANARAS is sadly misguided and based on a misconception that this cliché OTT attitude will work in the Bollywod remake and giving it a Hindi heartland tang will make things relatable and at least the Bhojpuri speaking and loving crowd will cheer this remake.

But alas, GUNS OF BANARAS is a circus without a joker and doesn’t know what to do and when to do. It just mixes all the banal elements of a masala entertainer from the past couple of decades and makes tasteless spaghetti.

Apart from Karann Nathh’s raw sincerity, nothing works.

It was sad to see Shilpa Shirodkar reduced to a short role, ditto for Late Vinod Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh repeated himself. What was Zarina Wahab doing in this movie?. Nathalia Kaur needs to work very hard.

Technically below par with continuity jumps.

Final words

GUNS OF BANARAS may have started with the right intention to prepare a fresh pitch for Karann Nathh to bat on his Bollywood dreams but unfortunately, the sincere attempts of Karann Nathh are wasted in a misguided remake that might have looked good on paper but the execution is a forgettable 2 hrs 12 mins of circus.

Rating 1.5/5