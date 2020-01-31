  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Guy Ritchie: Enjoy dealing with polarities of culture

Guy Ritchie: Enjoy dealing with polarities of culture

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 19:43:38 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Guy Ritchie says his action-comedy "The Gentlemen" represents an opportunity to examine class culture of society.

"After finishing work on a film, you tend to move on to the next one, but when I watched the trailer for 'The Gentlemen', I was reminded how impressive our cast is, and that it was a happy accident how these chaps all came together," Ritchie said.

"The Gentleman" is written and directed by Ritchie. "I think people are going to have an entertaining and quirky ride with this one," he said, adding: "I also enjoyed dealing with the different polarities of culture and sub-culture, the upper and lower echelons of society - and I hope audiences dial in to that, too," he said.

Produced by Ivan Atkinson, Bill Block and Ritchie, "The Gentlemen" is a crime caper set in London. Matthew McConaughey leads the cast as Mickey Pearson, an American drug lord along with Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery, in the drug-infused drama about a British drug lord attempting to cash out his fortune.

Why a film on drug industry? "It's arguably the new gold rush," he said, adding: "The product is recognized as being relatively innocuous and not too offensive."

The film was released in India on January 31 by PVR Pictures.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsRicha Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

Richa Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood

NewsHere's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

Here's why Taylor Swift did not attend 2020 Grammy Awards?

NewsPenelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas to reunite for another film

NewsJennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

NewsNicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

Nicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

News'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

Movie ReviewThe Gentlemen Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Gentlemen Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewGul Makai movie review: An unaccepted mockery

Gul Makai movie review: An unaccepted mockery

Movie ReviewBad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bad Boys For Life Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew