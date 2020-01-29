  1. Home
The Gentlemen
29 Jan 2020

The Gentlemen, the upcoming crime-comedy from writer & director Guy Ritchie open in India this weekend. A starry affair, The Gentlemen also features Hunnam as Raymond, an accountant for the marijuana kingpin named Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey).

Hunnam discloses that he and Ritchie visited a London men’s store, where they “spent three or four hours raiding their closet. I basically got all of Ray’s suits from that one shop.”

The actor further divulges that “Guy is an impeccable dresser and very opinionated about what everybody is wearing in his films.” Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has a flair for assembling a truly memorable rogue’s gallery and bringing it to the screen in vivid hues of eccentricity, menace, humor and gutter eloquence.

Hunnam elaborates on some of Ray’s unusual qualities: “Guy and I wanted Ray to feel slightly idiosyncratic – that he had some kind of disorder, maybe OCD, that was hanging out there on the fringes. He has a very significant thing about organization and order.”

PVR Pictures brings ‘The Gentlemen’ directed by Guy Ritchie off of his own screenplay, which is based on a story credited to Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Ritchie produced the film with Ivan Atkinson and Bill Block.

