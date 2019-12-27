Gwyneth Paltrow hits the streets of Aspen with husband

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 11:08:05 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow strolled the streets of Aspen with new husband Brad Falchuk, a few days after hitting the slopes with her former husband Chris Martin.

She was spotted with Martin on Monday. But on Thursday, Paltrow was snapped strolling around the Colorado mountain town with Falchuk, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress wore a quirky faux fur jacket with colourful sections of patterned fabric.

She paired the winter coat with black trousers and black boots and covered her head with a black beanie and shielded her eyes with mirrored shades.

Paltrow and her "American Horror Story" co-creator husband married in September 2018.

Also in town was Paltrow's former husband Martin, their children -- Apple and Moses, and his new girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson.

Paltrow and Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2016, divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

