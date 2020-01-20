The trailer of the much awaited film of Hina Khan's 'HACKED' is here. Fans are going crazy as Hina is seen in bold avatar in the film. The actress is also seen teasing them by dropping glimpses from the suspense thriller and intensifying their excitement.

The trailer shows Hina Khan as confident and glamorous avatar girl will leave you excited for the film. Whereas Rohan Shah as 19-year-old hacker & obsessive lover made his presence felt in the trailer.

The dialogues from the trailer like "Shaitaan ki koi umr nahi hoti hai" is so true. As the crime can happen from anyone be it 19 year old boy and grown up adult. We have a list of dialogues from the trailer.

Check out the dialogues from "HACKED' below:

"Tumhe meri zaroorat hai.. bas tumhe uska andaazaa nahi hai"

"Dekha ek Hacker ka Dil todne ka natija"

"Shaitaan ki koi umar nahi hoti hai"

"Muje tum jaise logon pe naa actually taras aata hai.. tumhe pata bhi nahi chalta hai aur tumhare aakhon ke saamne puri duniya badal jaati hai"

"Chanakya ne kaha tha ek aadmi ko powerful banne ke liye secrets ki jaroorat padti hai aur woh main control karta hoon"