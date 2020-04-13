Hailey Bieber has a simple skincare regime

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 20:18:28 IST

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Pop star Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Bieber, prefers a simple and easy skincare regime to ease her skin condition called Perioral dermatitis rash.

Perioral dermatitis is an inflammatory rash involving the skin around the mouth.

"I have Perioral dermatitis, so certain products irritate my skin, giving me a horrible itchy rash around my mouth and eyes. I always try to avoid fragrance in products as it's too much on the skin. However, I don't always know what's being put on my skin as I work with lots of different make-up artists." Hailey told Glamour magazine.

Hailey only uses a few beauty products to help clear away any impurities in her skin, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I don't like a lot of steps as I don't usually have the time. I start with cleansing and washing, then putting on a serum and moisturiser. If I have more time at night, I'll put on a face mask or extra moisturiser."

Hailey, who is self-isolating in Canada with Justin, says the clean air is helping her skin as it flares up as she is on birth control.

"I'm on a birth control now where I don't have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too. My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there's cleaner air, than when I'm in New York or Los Angeles," she said.

She depends on sleep to help boost her skin.

"I never sleep with my make-up on, even at my drunkest I've never fallen asleep with make-up on my face. Sleep and rest is so important for the skin. If I'm working and travelling a lot and my sleep schedule is off I notice my skin gets really dry."

