Hailey Bieber is craving some sun and thinking about Jamaica

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 19:53:31 IST

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Model Hailey Bieber is looking forward to brighter days.

On Wednesday, Hailey shared a throwback steamy bikini picture from her 2019 girls' trip with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye to Jamaica, reports eonline.com.

She wore a plunging grey Dior string bikini, which featured a chic halter-styled top and the French fashion house's logo printed in black. To accessorise the swimwear look, she donned a pair of rectangular black sunglasses, lots of gold jewellery and tied her hair back in a white scrunchie,

"Craving some (sun emoji) (sun emoji)," Hailey captioned the snapshot. "and thinking about (Jamaica)."

In recent days, the 23-year-old has been treating her Instagram followers to a lot of throwbacks. Over the weekend, she posted a series of photos of herself at Coachella, which was postponed to October due to coronavirus concerns. "Coachella memories 18/19," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Hailey has been practicing social distancing with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. They have been finding new ways to entertain themselves -- starting with inventive games. They played "The Floor Is Lava" and created an obstacle course in their living room. They've also been learning TikTok dances and participating in challenges.

--IANS

nn/vnc

