Hailey Bieber learnt to appreciate little things amid COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 19:10:20 IST

Los Angeles April 5 (IANS) Model Hailey Bieber is spending quality time with her husband, singer Justin Bieber amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Hailey spoke about how she's recently learned to appreciate the "simple and small things in life that really do make me happy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some.

"But it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy."

"I've been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself and that's unexpectedly made me really happy," Hailey added.

Hailey and Justin are currently based at their 9,000 square-foot estate in Ontario.

