  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hailey Baldwin expresses her love for 90s fashion

Hailey Baldwin expresses her love for 90s fashion

Hailey Baldwin expresses her love for 90s fashion (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 09:45:14 IST

Model Hailey Bieber loves beauty trends there were in vogue 20 years ago.

In an interview to America's ELLE magazine, Hailey spoke about her style mantra, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Also Read: Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

"I love beauty trends from the '90s. I'm obsessed with them! I've always been into a pop of something cool like neon on the eye."

Hailey also opened up about her beauty look for her wedding to singer Justin Bieber, explaining why she opted for a more minimal look.

"For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be very me, just not too much make-up. I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup.

"I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So, it was fairly natural," she added.

Related Topics

NewsDisha Patani shares throwback pics of sister Khusbhoo

Disha Patani shares throwback pics of sister Khusbhoo

NewsKareena Kapoor posts a 'starry' picture in face mask

Kareena Kapoor posts a 'starry' picture in face mask

NewsHere's how Kourtney Kardashian deals with anxiety?

Here's how Kourtney Kardashian deals with anxiety?

NewsWhen Karan Johar copied Jaya Prada's 'Dafli wale' steps

When Karan Johar copied Jaya Prada's 'Dafli wale' steps

NewsNaagin 4: Rashami Desai's first look out now

Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's first look out now

News'Mulan' director opens up on coronavirus battle

'Mulan' director opens up on coronavirus battle

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Song Lyrics of Laadki from Angrezi Medium

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex