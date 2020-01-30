Hailey Baldwin has requested her fans to stop "roasting" her over her health condition that affects her pinky finger.

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, to plead to her fans to "stop roasting" her over her crooked pinky fingers. She also revealed that she has a genetic disorder called ectrodactyly.

Also Read: Justin Bieber admits he felt nervous before proposing Hailey Baldwin

The 23-year-old model first posted a snap of her left hand, which shows off her stunning engagement and wedding rings, as well as her noticeably crooked pinky finger.

"ok let's get into the pinky conversation... because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary," she captioned the photo.

In another post, which has since been deleted, Baldwin who is married to Justin Bieber, shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page for ectrodactyly.

"I have this thing called Ectrodactyly," she wrote, according to Daily Mail. "And it causes my pinky fingers to look the way they do," she continued. "It's genetic, I've had it my whole life. So people can stop asking me 'WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers' here is what's wrong! Lol."

"so in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers," Baldwin wrote in the third Instagram story.