Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor denies

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 15:09:02 IST

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has blocked him on Twitter, claimed director Hansal Mehta. The filmmaker took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a screenshot that shows his profile has been blocked by the actor.

However, the filmmaker did not reveal a reason behind this and he also seemed to be surprised by the development, which he commented with a witty "Oink????"

However, when IANS contacted Aftab, the actor seemed clueless. He claimed he respects the filmmaker and did not block him.

"I wasn't even aware of this. I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir so I don't know how this would have happened!" said Aftab.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani will be making his digital debut with the second season of the Zee 5 web series "Poison".

Hansal Mehta's next film "Chhalaang", starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, will hit the theatres on June 12.

--IANS

abh/vnc

