In the Hindu solar calendar, Vaisakha begins in mid-April in Bengal, Nepal, and Punjab. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Vaikasi and represents the second month of the Tamil solar calendar. In the Hindu lunar calendar, Vaisakha begins with the new moon in April and represents the second month of the lunar year.

The name of the month is derived from the position of the moon near the star Vishakha on full moon day. In the Vaishnava calendar, Madhusudana governs this month.

The month of Boishakh also marks the official start of Summer. The month is notorious for the afternoon storms called Kalboishakhi (Nor'wester). The storms usually start with strong gusts from the north-western direction at the end of a hot day and cause widespread destruction.

The harvest festival is known by different names in various regions. So, our Bollywood celebs too decided to wish their fans. On the occasion of Baisakhi, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to extend their warm wishes to fans and followers.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account and wrote "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई ।हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब 🙏 Happy Baisakhi love 💕"

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

