  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 12:00:42 IST

In the Hindu solar calendar, Vaisakha begins in mid-April in Bengal, Nepal, and Punjab. In Tamil Nadu, it is known as Vaikasi and represents the second month of the Tamil solar calendar. In the Hindu lunar calendar, Vaisakha begins with the new moon in April and represents the second month of the lunar year.

The name of the month is derived from the position of the moon near the star Vishakha on full moon day. In the Vaishnava calendar, Madhusudana governs this month.

The month of Boishakh also marks the official start of Summer. The month is notorious for the afternoon storms called Kalboishakhi (Nor'wester). The storms usually start with strong gusts from the north-western direction at the end of a hot day and cause widespread destruction.

The harvest festival is known by different names in various regions. So, our Bollywood celebs too decided to wish their fans. On the occasion of Baisakhi, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to extend their warm wishes to fans and followers.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account and wrote "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई ।हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब 🙏 Happy Baisakhi love 💕"

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and wrote"Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all"

Related Topics

FeatureShashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria and others recommend comedy films during a quarantine

Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria and others recommend comedy films during a quarantine

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

FeatureIconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

Iconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

FeatureBanoo Main Teri Dulhann serial songs

Banoo Main Teri Dulhann serial songs

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

FeatureMeet these five fantastic fathers who are the superheroes of the web-world

Meet these five fantastic fathers who are the superheroes of the web-world

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens