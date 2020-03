Mr. perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday today. He turned 55 years old. Aamir is among the most loved actors of the country and will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Today also fans are waiting for his upcoming films and his unique concept for his films.

Aamir Khan was born on 14th March 1965 in Mumbai to filmmaker Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat. He was signed on for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Juhi Chalwa and the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Aamir got married to Reena Dutta in 1986. The couple had two kids together, son Junaid and daughter Ira. In 2005, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao and in 2011, they have a son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy.

On the occasion of Aamir Khan’s birthday, we have a list of romantic dialogues from his films.

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Romantic Dialogues from his movies

Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se hum mein bhulaoge kaise ... hum woh khushboo hai joh saason mein bastein hai, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise - Fanaa

Husn ko chaand, jawani ko kamal kehte hai ... dekh kar hum tujhe ek shouk ghazal kehte hai ... uff yeh sang-e-marmar sa tarasha hua shafaf badan ... dekhne wale tujhe Taj Mahal kehte hai - Mann

Mujhe yakeen hai ki main sirf is liye janma hoon ... ki tumse pyar kar sakun ... tum sirf is liye, ki ek din meri ban jao - Dil Chahta Hai

Yeh kaunsa tha jaam joh tune pila diya ... is sirphere ka sara system hila diya - Ishq

Kiss ho nahin paati yaar ... kyun ki naak beech me aa jaati hai - 3 Idiots

Dekha naak beech mein nahi hai stupid - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bas ek haan ke intezaar mein raat yunhi guzar jayegi ... ab toh bas uljhan hai saath mere, neend kahan aayegi ... subah ki kiran na jaane kaunsa sandesh layegi ... rim jhim si gungunayegi ya pyas adhoori reh jayegi - Ghajini

Phool khilte hai, bahaaro ka samaa hota hai ... aaise mausam mein hi toh pyar jawan hota hai ... dil ki baaton ko hooton se nahi kehte ... yeh fasaana toh nighahon se bayaan hota hai - Sarfarosh