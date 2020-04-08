  1. Home
Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Trending songs from his movies

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 08 Apr 2020 11:31:46 IST

Allu Arjun, the rising star of Telugu movie industry, celebrates his birthday on April 8th. Allu Arjun always manages to stay amid the headlines be it for his on-screen performances or off-screen style statements.

His dancing skills, charismatic screen-presence and the ability to entertain has struck the right chord with the younger audience.

Also Read: Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun turned 38 years old today. On the occasion of his birthday we have a list of his famous trending songs from his movies. Check out the songs below:

Aa Ante Amalapuram - Arya

Ringa Ringa - Arya 2

Cinema Choopistha Mava - Race Gurram

Relaare Relaare - Varudu

Butta Bomma - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

