Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Trending songs from his movies
By Shweta Ghadashi | 08 Apr 2020 11:31:46 IST
Allu Arjun, the rising star of Telugu movie industry, celebrates his birthday on April 8th. Allu Arjun always manages to stay amid the headlines be it for his on-screen performances or off-screen style statements.
His dancing skills, charismatic screen-presence and the ability to entertain has struck the right chord with the younger audience.
Allu Arjun turned 38 years old today. On the occasion of his birthday we have a list of his famous trending songs from his movies. Check out the songs below:
Aa Ante Amalapuram - Arya
Ringa Ringa - Arya 2
Cinema Choopistha Mava - Race Gurram
Relaare Relaare - Varudu
Butta Bomma - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo