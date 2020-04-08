Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Trending songs from his movies

Allu Arjun, the rising star of Telugu movie industry, celebrates his birthday on April 8th. Allu Arjun always manages to stay amid the headlines be it for his on-screen performances or off-screen style statements.

His dancing skills, charismatic screen-presence and the ability to entertain has struck the right chord with the younger audience.

Allu Arjun turned 38 years old today. On the occasion of his birthday we have a list of his famous trending songs from his movies. Check out the songs below:

Aa Ante Amalapuram - Arya

Ringa Ringa - Arya 2

Cinema Choopistha Mava - Race Gurram

Relaare Relaare - Varudu

Butta Bomma - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo