Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 11:07:54 IST

Today Anil Kapoor has turned 63 years. On Anil Kapoor's birthday, we have brought some rare photos of him.

Bollywood actor 'Lakhan' Anil Kapoor was born on 2 December 1956. Anil Kapoor's photographs are still very much liked and people talk about his look and his unique personality. He has turned 63 and is still active in films.

The actor has got everything, one only dreams for - a successful career, loving family, international recognition and a great life; Anil Kapoor makes for a grand and influential personality in himself.

Here follows a few rare pictures of the actor, have a look!

Rare pictures of Sonam Kapoor with Daddy Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor with Family

These rare pictures from the sets of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer 'Mr. India'

Rare pics of Divya Bharti Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon

Rare photo of Shilpa Shirodkar and Anil Kapoor

