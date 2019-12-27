  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Dec 2019 12:10:03 IST

As the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood celebrates his birthday today. A video going viral on the internet as he is seen cutting his birthday cake in the presence of his close friends and family.

Salman Khan who turned 54 today. Everyone started pouring birthday wishes to him. Even the fans of Salman Khan are using hashtags #HappyBirthdayBhaijaan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #SalmanKhanBirthday.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash

In the video, Salman is seen cutting his birthday cake with sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's son Ahil and father Salim Khan.

This is the cutest thing today on the internet. The three generations together and cutting Salman’s birthday cake is so precious thing to watch.

Check out Salman Khan Birthday’s inside pictures and videos below:

Salman Khan cutting birthday cake with Ahil and Salim Khan

Check out the full video

