Today Raaz fame actress Bipasha Basu turns 41 and she is celebrating her birthday with her love Karan Singh Grover.

Karan Singh Grover shared a lovely birthday wish for the actress. In his birthday greeting, Karan Singh Grover wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby monkey princess. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are God's gift to all of us, especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in Italy on April 30, 2016. They have always given us a major couple goals. Monkey couple are never shy to express their love for each other on social media.

Karan Singh Grover is currently holidaying in Maldives with wife Bipasha Basu. The two are spending their time amidst nature and making the most of their vacation by relaxing on the beach.

Karan Singh Grover captioned,"Beyond toasty!"

Karan Singh Grover captioned, "Island Monkeys"