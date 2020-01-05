  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 05 Jan 2020 00:00:27 IST

Bollywood Babe Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday today. She was born on 5th January 1986. She turned 34 today.

She is undoubtedly the most beautiful actress in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are just couple goals and has encouraged every couple and never shy to flaunt their PDA in public.

Also Read: Chhapaak Dialogues: Deepika Padukone's dialogues which give us goosebumps

She is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’. The film revolves around Malti who is an acid attack survivor and her battles. It also stars Vikrant Massey in a lead role. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Deepika is also a qeen of killer expressions in her movies. Her precious expressions are worth a watch. Whether sad, happy, intense, motivational all her expressions are killer.

On the occasion of Deepika’s birthday we a list of killer expressions of Deepika Padukone.

Check out the Deepika Padukone’s expressions below:

Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Deepika Padukone in OM Shanti OM

Deepika Padukone in Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone in OM Shanti OM

Deepika Padukone in Raabta

Deepika Padukone in Ram-Leela

