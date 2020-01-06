Birthday Special: Diljit Dosanjh's iconic songs

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 13:16:06 IST

Today Diljit Dosanjh has turned 36 years. Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian singer, actor, television presenter and social media celebrity who works in Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

He is recognised as one of the leading artists in the Indian music industry. He also acts in Punjabi movies, with many of them being notable hits, including Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Soorma, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Shadaa which are among the most successful Punjabi movies in history.

Diljit is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz. Apart from acting skills he is also very good singer.

He has sung many Punjabi songs, the singer has now recently in the coming years has lent his voice for some Hindi songs too, here are the top 5 songs.

Top 5 songs sung by Diljit Dosanjh below:

Ishq Di Baajiyaan - Soorma 

Ikudi (Reprised Version) Udta Punjab

Main Deewana Tera Arjun Patiala

Pee Pa Pee Pa Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Jihne Mera Dil Luteya Fukre

