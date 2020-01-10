Television Babe Drashti Dhami is celebrating her birthday today. She turned 35 today. She is one of the most talented actresses on the small screen.

She known for her superb acting skills in for her role in Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi She has also established herself as one of the top actresses of Indian television.

Also Read: Drashti Dhami twirling in her wedding outfit is all things love

Drashti Dhami also appeared in a reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and won the show along with choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. She is also a fitness freak. She keeps hitting the gym and also keeps an update for her fans.

She appeared in her first role as Dr. Muskaan in “Dill Mill Gayye”. She rose to fame with her first lead role was in “Geet –Hui Sabse Parayi”. Drashti is happily married to businessman Neeraj Khemka.

On the occasion of Drashti Dhami’s birthday we have a list of photos in which her ‘Jhuki Nazar’ is all things love. She is looking pretty as always.

Check out Drashti Dhami’s photos below:

Teri Jhuki Nazar....Drashti Dhami is a beauty

Ek Nazar main bhi pyaar hota hai

Jaaneman..Jaaneman palat teri nazar..

Pehli Nazar mein kaisa jadoo kar diya..

Nazar ke saamne Jigar ke pass

Jaadu Teri Nazar