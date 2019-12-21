Birthday Special: Govinda's iconic comedy movies

Bollywood actor Govinda has turned 56 today. Govinda, is an Indian film actor, dancer, comedian and former politician known for his work in Hindi films. Govinda's first film was 1986's Ilzaam, and he has appeared in over 165 Hindi films.

During the 1980s, Govinda's acted in family, drama, action and romantic films. He started out as an action hero in the 80s and reinvented himself as a comedy hero in the 90s. Govinda has done a comedy role very well. He churned hit films one after the other in the nineties and we are simply in love with those films.

He was last seen in Sikander Bharti's film, 'Rangeela Raja', that featured Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri apart from Govinda and the film was released on 18 January 2019.

Check out Govinda's comedy movies below:

